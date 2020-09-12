1/1
Marjorie Vivian (Emmons) Ahman
Suddenly on September 4, 2020, at Lookout Ridge Retirement just one month shy of her 102nd birthday. Vivian was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank of 65 years, and their youngest daughter Marjorie Ann. Loving mother of Virginia Killin, Patricia Downey and Dr. Frank Ahman, her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Born in Welland, in her youth Vivian enjoyed riding horses. She played golf, bowling, curling, and cards, especially bridge, even into her 90s. She and Frank spent many winters as true Snowbirds in different parts of Florida. Special thanks to the staff at Lookout for over nine years of care and compassion. In honouring Vivian's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
