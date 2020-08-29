CROSS, Mark Alan April 17, 1960 - August 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Alan Cross announces his sudden passing on Wednesday August 26th, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Mark was an established chef and loved to cook. His specialty being sauces and his asparagus soup. Anyone who knew him knows he loved his coffee and hanging out with his friends at Tim Hortons. Mark was always friendly and made jokes/teased everyone he met. He will be missed greatly by many. He belonged to the BET (brain empowering team) of Fort Erie and was a Friday fish fry regular at the Fort Erie legion. He loved Halloween and enjoyed creating many unique costumes. Mark is pre-deceased by his parents Bill and Sue Cross, and survived by his son - Steven Cross, his daughter - Abby Cross, his 2 sisters and brother in law - Joy knight, Dayna and Jerry Squires as well as his ex-wife Jane Koller. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a late time, when we can all gather together. If desired, consider making a donation in memory of Mark, to Brain Injury Canada or the Royal Canadian Legion - Fort Erie Branch 71. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
In marks words: "love ya"