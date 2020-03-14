|
Washington, Mark Andrew It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Mark "wash" Washington in his 59th year. Mark grew up in Chippawa and was born September 25, 1960 to Ronald and Doreen. Loving father to Carly(Jeremy) Robert(Ashley) Ian(Leslie) and his late pup Lugnut. Adoring grandfather to Jakob, Jaxon and Carter Beloved friend and ex-husband to Gina Tassone. Loved by his brothers Paul (Joanne) and Dave(Trina) and predeceased by his beloved sister Carolyn(Dave) Weaver. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, Cousin to many. And remembered by his countless amount of friends. Wash loved his kids, he was very proud of them all. He loved his Chicago Blackhawks, Miami Dolphins and New York Yankees. You would rarely catch Wash not listening to music. If he was outside he would be either gardening or having a beer with his friends. He will be missed so much by so many. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie. A Funeral Service will follow in the Benner Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. A Private Family Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020