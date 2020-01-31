Home

Suddenly passed away, surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Toronto General Hospital, at the age of 57. Beloved husband for 21 years of Peggy. Loving father of Ryan Smith (Lisa Watson), Adam (Krystyn) Smith, Michael (Rachel) D'Anna, and Tim (Jennifer) D'Anna. Proud grandfather of Camden and Robert. Mark was an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed a good round of golf. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls (905-354-5614). A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to The Toronto General Hospital, Peter Munk Unit at www.tgwhf.ca would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
