1/1
Mark Edward REES
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Rees announces his sudden passing on August 3, 2020 at the age of 43 years. Mark was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on January 13, 1977 and moved to Alberta in 2013. Mark is survived by his loving wife Rebecca, his three children Benjamyn, Alexandra, and Allyson, his mother Margaret Rees-Sawyers (Glenn), his brother Chris Rees (Laura), and his sister Tracy Rees, as well as his four nephews Andrew, Thomas, Matthew and Ethan Rees, and aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. Mark was predeceased by his father Howard Edward Rees. A funeral service will be held for Mark at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The service will be live-streamed and accessible at https://youtu.be/tKN_bhwRROw for those unable to attend. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Mark's obituary at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com. NOTE: As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the funeral must bring a mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved