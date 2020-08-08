It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Rees announces his sudden passing on August 3, 2020 at the age of 43 years. Mark was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on January 13, 1977 and moved to Alberta in 2013. Mark is survived by his loving wife Rebecca, his three children Benjamyn, Alexandra, and Allyson, his mother Margaret Rees-Sawyers (Glenn), his brother Chris Rees (Laura), and his sister Tracy Rees, as well as his four nephews Andrew, Thomas, Matthew and Ethan Rees, and aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. Mark was predeceased by his father Howard Edward Rees. A funeral service will be held for Mark at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The service will be live-streamed and accessible at https://youtu.be/tKN_bhwRROw
for those unable to attend. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Mark's obituary at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
. NOTE: As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the funeral must bring a mask.