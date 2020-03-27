|
|
The family of the late Mark Joseph Gaston LaRose wish to express their deep appreciation to those who offered kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our loss. Whether it was a phone call, a text, a visit, food, flowers, a Mass card or a charitable donation, we can't express our appreciation and gratitude enough. Thank you to the medical team and staff of the CICU at Juravinski Hospital for their great care and compassion not only to Mark, but to our family. Thank you to Father Raymond Fenech Gonzi of St. Mary Church for the beautiful mass and insightful service. Thank you to Andre Deveaux and Mike Smrek for their readings during the mass. Thank you to the Croatian National Home for their delicious meal and exceptional service during Mark's Celebration of Life. Thank you to J.J. Patterson Funeral Home for your excellent service, professionalism and kindness. You helped make this process a little bit easier. We would like to send a special thank you to the pallbearers, Stephen LaRose, Christopher Holmes, Eli Milenkoff and Ryan Bissonnette. Your strength during this difficult task will always be remembered. Sincerely, Jeannie LaRose, Julie and Christopher Holmes & Stephen and Raeanin LaRose.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020