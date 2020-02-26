|
|
Mark Joseph Gaston LaRose passed away peacefully in his 76th year at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 46 years to Jeannie LaRose (Yuraich); dear father to Julie Holmes (Christopher) and Stephen LaRose (Raeanin); cherished grandfather to Radek and Brixtin LaRose and grand puppies Miller and Dolly. He leaves behind his sisters Debbie (Harry), Diane (Tim), Joylene (Terry), brother Carl (Lisa) and many loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents Gaston and Sarah LaRose, his in-laws Steve and Barbara Yuraich and his canine buddy Russell. Mark was a well-known and respected Lawyer, having practiced law in Welland for the past 46 years. He was involved in politics, sat on the Welland City Council and also ran for the Provincial Liberal Party. One of his greatest passions was coaching hockey. Mark was a coach for the Welland Minor Hockey Association and was most proud of all the teams he coached and the relationships he made and continued to hold with his assistant coaches, players and their parents. He was most recently given a shout out during the Hometown Hockey Broadcast in Welland in November 2019 for which he was incredibly honoured. In addition to coaching hockey, Mark enjoyed carpentry and renovating homes with his son. Mark loved to cook and was also a member of Les Marmitons Niagara. He was a very humble and giving person who treated everyone he met with respect and treasured the friendships that he had, whether new or old. He always gave a lot of himself and never expected or asked anything in return. He truly loved being with people. Mark enjoyed a great party, entertaining, fishing, weekly poker games, visiting family in Connecticut, travelling and learning about the places he went to as well as dropping in to have a visit with friends on a Saturday. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. The LaRose family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff who treated Mark at the Welland Hospital and then in the CICU at Juravinski for their exemplary care, kindness and respect during his time there. They would like to extend a special thank you to Ron and Patty Maitz of Hamilton for their kindness, generosity and hospitality during Mark's stay in hospital. They would also like to thank their friends and family for their ongoing support, kind words, prayers and care. The family will receive family and friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Friday, February 28th from 12 - 3 and 6 - 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St Mary Catholic Church on Saturday February 29th at 9:30 a.m. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Wells of Hope. online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020