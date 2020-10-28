It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mark MacRae on October 21, 2020 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital at the age of 61. He was surrounded by his sisters, Gloria Lenson, Laurie Watkinson and Robyn Puckett. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law's Bruce Lenson and Bob Watkinson, many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Donald (1999), his mother Elva (2012), his brother Cameron (2002) and his nephew Donald Lenson (2016). Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family burial and a Celebration of Life at a later date when family and friends can gather. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Ottawa Civic Hospital for the care and compassion you gave our brother during this very difficult time. Donations to Ottawa Civic Hospital ICU unit would be greatly appreciated by the family.



