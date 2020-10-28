1/1
Mark MacRAE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mark MacRae on October 21, 2020 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital at the age of 61. He was surrounded by his sisters, Gloria Lenson, Laurie Watkinson and Robyn Puckett. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law's Bruce Lenson and Bob Watkinson, many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Donald (1999), his mother Elva (2012), his brother Cameron (2002) and his nephew Donald Lenson (2016). Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family burial and a Celebration of Life at a later date when family and friends can gather. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Ottawa Civic Hospital for the care and compassion you gave our brother during this very difficult time. Donations to Ottawa Civic Hospital ICU unit would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved