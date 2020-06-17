It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Mark announce his unexpected passing at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 43. Much loved and forever missed by his parents Colleen Holmes and Joe Ramunno and step-mother Linda Rammuno. Lovingly missed by his daughter Yulia, her mother Natalia and his canine companion Luna. Sadly missed by his sister Angela Perrine and step-brother Michael Ramunno. Loving remembered by his uncles John and Nino and aunt Lucy. Forever missed by his best friend Adam Teeples and his nephews Kalen and Brennen Jennings and Joshua Ramunno. Predeceased by his grand parents Robert and Marion Perrine, Guy and Adele Ramunno and step-brother Jason Rammuno. Mark will be dearly remembered by his Boiler Maker Brotherhood of Ontario Local - 128. Mark will be greatly missed by his friends and acquaintances. Above all Mark will be forever loved and missed by his daughter Yulia who was the love of Mark's life - she was his EVERYTHING. A private service followed by cremation has taken place at the Pedlar Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Welland Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.