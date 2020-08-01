Peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, after a fierce battle with cancer, Mark passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 62. Mark passed away the same way he lived life - with respect and dignity. Much loved husband of Jill (nee Gretsinger) for 27 years. He will be sadly missed by daughter Jennifer and son Jason (Amanda-Lynn). Papa will always be in the heart of his grandson Jack, whom Mark cherished and adored. Mark is survived by siblings Christine (Mike) Lentz, Tom (Robin) Anderson, Terry, (Ivan) Ross, Ron (Holly) Anderson and Wayne Anderson, as well as brother-in-law Ric (Lori) Gretsinger. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, as well as his mother-in-law Marion. Mark is predeceased by father Tom and mother Betty. Mark always lived life with a good sense of humour and a lot of love. Mark was an avid Boston Bruins fan, and was recently given the privilege to wear the Boston Stanley Cup ring, thanks to his loving nephew Larry and loving niece Jenny. Mark had a huge heart for animals and is already missed by his furbabies Princess, Cooper and Tauny. Mark was an avid reader who loved darts and horseshoes. His outside work was important to him, but nothing more so than his prized Koi fish pond. Mark worked for 31 years at ITT Aimco and his following years at Rich Products of Canada Ltd. We would like to thank his ITT Aimco brothers and Rich's work family for such amazing love and support. Huge thanks to the Dingman & Dennis families, as well as Judy Ryan, for always being by our sides and being willing to help whenever needed. Our love for you knows no bounds. Huge thanks to the Dingman & Dennis families, as well as Judy Ryan and all our neighbours, for always being by our sides and being willing to help whenever needed. The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to the following organizations for providing such professional, special care to Mark over the past few months: LHIN, Bayshore Home Health, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and VON healthcare, specifically Pat, Barb, Alex, Robyn, Kerri, Mila, Marissa, Ellie & Wendy. A special thank you to Dr. K. Scher from Fort Erie for providing home visits and giving Mark some much needed smiles and laughter. We will always be grateful for the outstanding service provided. In keeping with Mark's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements for a private celebration have been entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society (https://nfhs.ca/making-a-donation//
) or Canadian Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate/?region=ab
) would be greatly appreciated by the family. For those unable to attend the private celebration, it will be available for live stream on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. at: https://distantlink.com/DLM21.html
Password: Arbor2020