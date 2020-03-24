|
Marke Anthony Bradnam January 23, 1952 - March 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of an amazing man from Komoka, Ontario. Marke passed due to complications from an accidental TBI and surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his by his devoted wife Wendy, three children: Micah (Mary), Tom (Morgan), and Tyler (Andrew); six grandchildren: Ella, Livia, Jonah, Rowen, Charlie, and Jaxon; sisters Sheri, Tammi (Pierre), and brother Rorry (Irene); predeceased by parents Naida and Ernest, and brother Daryl. Marke was born in Welland Ontario. He put on his first pair of skates at the age of 12 and by the age of 15 he was being scouted for numerous hockey teams. He was picked up by the Dartmouth Whalers, then the Port Colborne Swords, Welland Merchants, Peterbourgh Pete's, and the Welland Sabres. At age 19 the Buffalo Sabres called! Marke was also involved in a successful band, playing base guitar and piano, both self taught. At age 26 Marke became the youngest manager in the Thompson newspaper conglomerate. At The Globe and Mail he managed National Circulation, Ontario Circulation, and Circulation Marketing. Marke was responsible for switching youth carriers to adult carriers single handily changing the entire industry. He moved to London as an entrepreneur and continually played hockey. He loved to coach his boys in hockey and competitive baseball and, for many years, mentored Katelyn, a young rising hockey star. Marke, my best friend and touch stone will be missed so very, very much. Our family would like to thank everyone at the Victoria Hospital GBU, especially the "A" Team, for their extraordinary care of Marke over the last year. A date for his Celebration of Life is unknown currently due to COVID-19, hopefully in July. Please visit the Elliott Madill Funeral Home (elliottmadill.com) website for updates. Donations can be made to the London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) - COVID-19 Response Fund. Gratefully received.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020