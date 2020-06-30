Marlene's family sadly announce her passing in Port Colborne Ontario. She is predeceased by her husband Vic (1996). Left in sadness are her two daughters Bambi (Dan) and Leslee. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Desiree (James), Dane, Harley (Ashley), Asa, Colton, Kaleb and Tayler. Known as G.G. to her great-grandchildren, Eloise and August. Also left to reflect on past, good, times are her sister Donna Kenny (d. Wilf), her sister-in-law Fleurette (d.Wayne) and her brother-in-law Pete Kozak (Florence) as well as many other relatives. Marlene was born and raised in Port Colborne. As a young woman, she worked at Dominion as a cashier. Later in life, she became co-owner of Starmakers Karaoke. After losing Vic, she lived a quiet life. Eventually, Northland Pointe became her new home on the lake. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff there. A special thank-you to our angel Jackie who made sure Marlene was kept entertained for the last eight years. Because of Marlene's tremendous love of animals, donations to any Humane Society would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store