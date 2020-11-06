1/2
Marlene McIntyre
1945 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Cherished mother of Cherie McIntyre-Bishop (Mark Bishop), Brent (Carrie) McIntyre and Glen (Natasha) McIntyre and much loved grandmother of Brianna, Travis and Chelsea McIntyre, and Gemma and Keri Bishop. She will be forever missed by her sister Elaine Moore (Al Moore), nephew Todd Moore and aunt Jackie Spencer. Also survived by Vicky, Ralph, Haley and Tylor Scholz. Predeceased by parents Veronica and Bernard Fournier and brother Denis. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of the Extended Care Unit at the Welland Hospital for all that they have done over the last number of years. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
