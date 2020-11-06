Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Cherished mother of Cherie McIntyre-Bishop (Mark Bishop), Brent (Carrie) McIntyre and Glen (Natasha) McIntyre and much loved grandmother of Brianna, Travis and Chelsea McIntyre, and Gemma and Keri Bishop. She will be forever missed by her sister Elaine Moore (Al Moore), nephew Todd Moore and aunt Jackie Spencer. Also survived by Vicky, Ralph, Haley and Tylor Scholz. Predeceased by parents Veronica and Bernard Fournier and brother Denis. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of the Extended Care Unit at the Welland Hospital for all that they have done over the last number of years. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
