In loving memory of Marne Gibson, who passed away on June 23 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Gibson (1987), survived by her sister Doris Holt. Dearly loved mother of Cathi (Todd) and Jeff, very special Nana to Paul and dear aunt and great-aunt to Jack and Doreen MacNeill, Don and Brenda Gibson and family, Stan and Mariam Gibson and family, and John and Doug Holt. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Marne was a proud McMaster University graduate and worked in Hamilton for several years before moving to St. Catharines. Marne was an active member of the St. Catharines Curling Club for 51 years and was piped onto the ice for her last game in 2017. A private family graveside service has taken place. If desired memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.