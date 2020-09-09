1/1
Marrian Margaret (Sager) ALLAN
Of Port Colborne passed away at Northland Pointe, on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Allan (2018) for 67 years, loving mother of Jim (Martha) Allan of Port Colborne, dear grandmother of David Allan of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Elizabeth (Travis) Willick of Ridgeway, great-grandmother of Brenna and Colton, sister of Gloria, Kathy, Susan, Karen, Jim, Carl, Terry and Royce, sister-in-law of Gladys Allan and Wilda Russwurm. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Winnifred Sager, sisters Helen, Mildred and Gladys, brothers Fred, Richard, Harry, John and Jerry. She was a member of the Lakeshore Baptist Church in St. Catharines for 35 years. Special thanks to Dr. Alan Daniel, Cathy Propedo and the staff at Northland Pointe. There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. To view funeral service, click on the Webcast tab on Marrian's condolence page. As per Ontario Covid-19 regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain 30% building capacity and social distancing. Face masks must be worn by all guests. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Northland Pointe. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
