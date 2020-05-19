Born March 21, 1927 in Christopher Lake, Saskatchewan to the late Ted and Emma (nee Borzash) Attig, Ray went home into the loving arms of Jesus Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his 94th year. He met his sweetheart, Maxine (nee Hambly), in 1944 while they worked at English Electric. They married July 26, 1947 and spent almost 73 beautiful years together. His treasured daughters, Missy Britton and Merridith (Steve) Cole, were by his side as he went to sleep. He blessed the lives of his beloved grandchildren, Victoria (Jeff) DeGordick, Michael Britton, Elizabeth Cole and Veronica Cole. He was predeceased by his older brother, Edward (the late Violet) Attick. Dad was a lifetime member of St. Paul Street United Church where he was the longest serving Sunday School teacher, served as an Elder and on the Night Guard and Property Committees, and was a recipient of the St. Catharines Volunteer of the Year with Maxine for their tireless efforts as the coordinators of the Out of the Cold program. He was on active duty with the Canadian Armed Forces during WWII. Upon his honourable discharge, he took a job at Packard Electric, followed by Hayes-Dana, Mami's Bread, and then spent 35 years at the St. Catharines Hydro. Brother Attick was initiated, passed and raised into St. George's Masonic Lodge No. 15 in 1949 and affiliated with Seymour Lodge No. 277 in 2019 to see his grandson become Worshipful Master. He was also Lifetime Member of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship. Ray was devoted to his family in every way a man could be and our hearts will always hold our husband, father, and grandfather tightly with all the love he gave to us. After a full life, he is pain free and at rest. Well done My good and faithful servant. We'd like to express our deepest thanks to the exceptional staff at the NHS St. Catharines - Drs. Beecroft, Patterson and Lamb, and nurses Sasho, Andrea, Rose and everyone who ensured Ray received the best care. We are so grateful for your attentiveness. And a special thank you to Dr. John Taliano for his years of love and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.