Marta JOBE
On Friday, August 21, 2020, in her 69th year Marta Ellen Jobe (nee James) was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Mom will be missed by her loving and devoted daughter Jennifer (Cameron Dolan), and most loved Muzza (Grandmother) in the whole wide world by Matthew. Cherished mom to the late Douglas (1997). Beloved daughter to the late Wilhelmina (Carver) James (1993) and William James (1982). Dear sister to the late Thomas James (2008.) Loving Aunt to Tom James (Daisy), and Tim James (Veronica). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a wonderful circle of friends. Mom's devotion to her faith in God was so strong. Her love and passion for God was obvious in how she treated others. Her infectious smile lit up the room and her kindness and her generosity was overwhelming. She loved to bake, read and visiting with her friends. We would like to thank the nurses on the B Ward at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. A very special thank you to Judy and Jay for your care and support for my mom. Your compassion to create a peaceful environment was a true blessing. A private funeral for family will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Friends of Mom are invited to an interment service at Smithville United Church Cemetery beginning at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 26th to respect the restrictions due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations may be made in mom's name to the Niagara Christian Gleaners (https://niagaragleaners.org/donate) merritt-fh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
