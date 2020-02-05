|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Welland General Hospital, two weeks before his 94th birthday. He was the loving and beloved husband of Irene (Dunn) for 60 years. He is most dearly mourned by his children, Jantina Van Zandwyk (Mike Rausch) of Nanaimo, BC, Rev. Sheila Van Zandwyk of St. Catharines, Marty (Stephanie) Van Zandwyk of Niagara Falls and Susan (John) Hill of North Vancouver, BC. Beloved Grandpa of Lukas Rausch of Nanaimo, Quinn Rausch of Guelph, and Veronica and Devon Hill of North Vancouver. He is also survived by his brother Peter (Annie) in The Netherlands and his sister-in-law June (late Mel) Clarke of Kingston. Predeceased by his parents Arie and Jantje, brother Arie (Diny), sisters Heiltje, Nel and Janny all of the Netherlands, and his brother John (late Luella) of Zurich, ON. Marten was the eldest of seven children, born on February 12, 1926 on a farm outside of the town of Buren, The Netherlands. At the age of 24 he immigrated to Canada, landing in Halifax and by train to Winnipeg. After a year he moved to Rodney, ON to work on tobacco farms and sharecrop. In 1953 he moved to St. Catharines where he was hired at the General Motors new Plant 2. He retired from GM in 1988 after 35 years. After retirement, he and Irene were able to travel out west, through the States and to The Netherlands to visit family. Marten loved playing chess and Sudoku, and was a 30 year member of The Klaverjas Card Club. He was a man of strong faith, a member of Maranatha and later Covenant Christian Reformed Church where he served as a deacon, on various committees, counting offerings every week for 20 years, and was active in Men's Bible Group. He was a devoted family man and has left a very empty space in our lives. But we know he is now safe in the arms of Jesus, and that is our comfort. Visitation will be at the Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 278 Parnell Rd., St. Catharines on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., with the funeral at the church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private family burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for World Renew would be gratefully received. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020