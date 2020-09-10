1/1
Martha (Vandelaar) Birkett
It is with sadness to say that Martha Birkett (Vandelaar) has past away suddenly at her ranch in Alberta, September 1 2020. She leaves behind her husband Ken and children Sarah, Shauna, Samantha, Michelle and Miles, along with eight grandchildren. Predeceased by her father John (2007) and sister Barbara (1969). Survived by her mother Mary and siblings Cathy, Julie, Maria, Debbie, Ron, Paula and Linda. Martha was blessed with a heart full of love. Through this, she spent all her adult years caring for others. Martha's love for kids inspired her to ride four horses from Ottawa to Calgary to raise money for the Children's Wish Foundation. She also lead a charity group called the Women of the Wild West, caring for women and also riding in the Calgary Stampede Parade. Her studies led her to owning and operating a successful Healing Centre and Crystal store, where she touched thousands of people with her Gift and knowledge. For the people that knew Martha, they knew how loving of a person she was. She will always be in our hearts.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
