August 18, 1927 - April 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha Schinkel. She passed peacefully at the age of 92 at Linhaven Home For The Aged in St. Catharines. She has gone to heaven to join husband William (1999). Survived by Children: Randy (Donna) Schinkel, Janice (Mike) Harwood and Dennis Schinkel. Grandchildren: Kim Zelichowski, Christine (Clint) Kruchka, Paul (Sarah) Schinkel, Matthew Schinkel and Scott (Michelle) Schinkel. Great-grandchildren: Cody, Tianna, Madison, and Blaze Zelichowski; Kenzie and Jackson Kruchka; Brandon, Ryan, Tyler and Amanda Schinkel; Jonathan, Jadon and Candace Schinkel. A service will be held for immediate family only at Hulse and English Funeral Home on Friday, May 1st. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Alzheimer's research.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020