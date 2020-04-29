Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Schinkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Schinkel


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Schinkel Obituary
August 18, 1927 - April 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha Schinkel. She passed peacefully at the age of 92 at Linhaven Home For The Aged in St. Catharines. She has gone to heaven to join husband William (1999). Survived by Children: Randy (Donna) Schinkel, Janice (Mike) Harwood and Dennis Schinkel. Grandchildren: Kim Zelichowski, Christine (Clint) Kruchka, Paul (Sarah) Schinkel, Matthew Schinkel and Scott (Michelle) Schinkel. Great-grandchildren: Cody, Tianna, Madison, and Blaze Zelichowski; Kenzie and Jackson Kruchka; Brandon, Ryan, Tyler and Amanda Schinkel; Jonathan, Jadon and Candace Schinkel. A service will be held for immediate family only at Hulse and English Funeral Home on Friday, May 1st. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Alzheimer's research.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -