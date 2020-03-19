|
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Alan Smyth (2005). Dearly loved mother of Sharon, Bonnie, Cathy (John), John (Kristina), Pat (Vicky), Jim and the late Michael. Cherished grandmother of Mike (Sherry), Stewart (Sharon), Lisa (Paul), Clark (Jana), Amy (Martin), Andrew, Kevin (Falen), Nick, David and Quinn and great-grandmother of Emma, Amber, Eddie, Sawyer and Jacob. Mrs. Smyth had been a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and the Catholic Women's League. Special thanks to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor Elgin Wing for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020