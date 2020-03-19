Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha SMYTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha SMYTH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Alan Smyth (2005). Dearly loved mother of Sharon, Bonnie, Cathy (John), John (Kristina), Pat (Vicky), Jim and the late Michael. Cherished grandmother of Mike (Sherry), Stewart (Sharon), Lisa (Paul), Clark (Jana), Amy (Martin), Andrew, Kevin (Falen), Nick, David and Quinn and great-grandmother of Emma, Amber, Eddie, Sawyer and Jacob. Mrs. Smyth had been a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and the Catholic Women's League. Special thanks to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor Elgin Wing for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -