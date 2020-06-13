Martin Clifford "Cliff" HOUSE
Passed away peacefully at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in his 102nd year, having lived to see 5 generations of his family. Beloved husband of Carol and the late Viola Plato (1972). Dearly loved father of James (Fay) House of Fort Erie and Shirley (Don) Swanson of St. Albert, Alberta. Cherished grandfather of Jason House, Shauna Fleming, Cheryl (Kevin) Linford (2015), and Curtis (Karen) Swanson. Great-grandfather of Nikita, Masha, Ryan, Rebecca, Jesse, Shaylynn, Samantha and Cassidy. Great-great-grandfather of Alivia. Dear brother of the late Lois James (2017). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to the staff at Gilmore Lodge and particular thanks to the staff in "300 House" for their compassionate care, respect and patience. A Private Family Service will be held followed by interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Cliff, expressions of sympathy may be made to Grace Gospel Church Memorial Fund or the Gideons. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
