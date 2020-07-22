It is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Leonard Bissell announces his passing on Saturday, July 18th at the age of 77. Born in Solihull, England, he and his family immigrated to Canada in 1956 and settled in Niagara-on-the-Lake until he married his wife, Corliss ("Corey"), and moved to St. Catharines in 1972. A math teacher for 30 years and 2-sport coach at A.N. Myer High School (Niagara Falls), as well as Vice-President and coach at the St. Catharines Jets Soccer Club for over 15 years, Martin is fondly remembered by his family and many others as a passionate, dedicated, kind and selfless person who spent his life in service of others. He had an immeasurable impact on so many people over the years that will never be forgotten. As a high-school coach, his dedication and coaching success in both soccer and football garnered him an induction into A.N. Myer's "Wall of Distinction" in 2009. As Vice-President of the St. Catharines Jets Soccer Club, his tireless efforts to support and expand girls soccer in St. Catharines is legendary. When he wasn't teaching, or playing, coaching and watching sports, you could find Martin up north at the family cottage, fishing and spending time with family. He also loved to travel and as an explorer, he also enjoyed the hobby of metal detecting. Martin will be deeply missed by his loving wife Corey (nee Gratto) of 48 years; children, Colin (Sarah) Bissell of St. Catharines and Devon (Casey) Bissell of Huntersville, N.C.; his brother, Eric (Sandy) Bissell; sisters, Margaret (Joe) Gauthier, Susan (Cliff) Waterhouse; brother-in-law, Glen (Dorrie) Gratto; his grandchildren Jack and Simon Bissell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Leonard and Kathleen Bissell and his sister Janet Smith. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Henley House for taking such good care of him in his final weeks and days, and their kindness and caring for all of us. The family will receive family and friends at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home ceremony room on Monday, July 27 at 11 a.m. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home youtube page. Interment to follow at Christ Church McNab Cemetery, Niagara-on-the-Lake. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Christ Church McNab, NOTL. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests and cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com