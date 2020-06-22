Passed away peacefully at The Meadows of Dorchester on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph 'Joe' (2019) and dearly loved mother of Ron Guitar (Mary Jo Clark), Kathy Scozzafava (Ross), Dave Guitar and Sue Fajta (George). Grandma will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her grandchildren Chandra (Tim), Joel (Rachel), Carlin, Kyle and Jessica and her great-granddaughter Sephie. A special thank you to Martina's sister Sheila Dawn who has shown so much kindness to Martina over the years. The family extends their most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Martina's 'second family' at The Meadows of Dorchester, who truly made her feel at home for the last 8 years. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private visitation and Funeral Service have taken place, with the Rite of Committal following at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Guitar, donations to The Meadows of Dorchester would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.