Marvin David Kriluck BSC. P.Eng. LLB January 27, 1937 - March 1, 2020 Marv passed away peacefully and painlessly of natural causes at McNally House in Grimsby. Predeceased by a brother Mark T. (1936) who died as a child, by his mother Victoria (1946), his father Mark S. (1959); sister Natalie (Talie) Joyce (Hunt) (2010). Survived by nieces Kimberley McCarthy and Stacey Montalto. After working for some four years as a chemical engineer Marv decided to pursue a career in law. He received his LLB in 1966 and he was called to the Bar in 1968. He returned to St. Catharines in 1968 and first practiced business law with the firm of Bench Keogh and then ultimately with the law firm of Sullivan Mahoney LLP. Greatly respected for his knowledge, skill and integrity and admired and loved by his loyal clients, Marv will be missed by all who knew him. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers at McNally House for their wonderful work. Visitation will take place at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St Catharines on Thursday, March 5th from 2-4p.m. & 7-9p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 6th at 10a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Niagara Community Foundation, 8 Church Street, St. Catharines, Ontario, L2R 3B3 or to McNally House Hospice, 148 Central Ave., Grimsby, Ontario, L3M 4Z3. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020