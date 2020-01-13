|
|
On January 10, 2020, at the age of 71, Mary Ann peacefully passed away at her residence with her beloved family and godchild (Lorie) by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years (Guido), three children (Michael, Tina & Dion), and cherished granddaughter (Angela). Mary Ann is sadly missed by her mother (Helen), "guardian angel" (Aunt Dora), and siblings (George and Linda). She is predeceased by her father Peter and very special "baba" Anastasia. She is loved by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Mario and Maria, Angelina (late Peter), Rita (late Carmen), Bice (late Mimmo), Maria (late Antonio), and Guido (late Grace). She is predeceased by her father-in-law Michele, mother-in-law Elvira, and brothers and sisters-in-law (Rosario and Bice, and John and Pina). The DiFelice's will receive family and friends at Welland Funeral Home (827 East Main St., Welland) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. The Funeral Mass is at St. Andrew The Apostle Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 A.M. with subsequent funeral at Pleasantview Cemetery. A huge, heart-felt thank you to our mother's palliative care team!!! As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada or Welland & District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020