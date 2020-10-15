At McNally House Hospice in Grimsby, on October 13, 2020, resident of Vineland, formerly of Niagara Falls and Welland, aged 88 years. Cherished wife of Wray Tighe for 13 years, mother of Jennifer Cunningham (Michael Gulka) of London, Andrew Herman of Cedar, B.C., grandmother of Kelsey Cunningham (Talula) of Vancouver B.C. Dear sister of Lois Hueston of Port Hope, niece of Barb Kernaghan of Brantford, step-mother of Brian Tighe (Kathy) of Effingham. Predeceased by first husband John Herman in 1997, sisters-in-law Rose Kostyan and Kay Michael, brothers-in-law Frank Hueston and Joe Kostyan, step-son Spencer Tighe and parents Mary Evelyn (Peacock) and Jack Wilson. Molly was secretary who became a homemaker and enjoyed reading, knitting, writing letters and poetry, dancing, golf and theatre. She served as a long-time member of the UCW at Central United Church and University Women's Club in Welland. She was a member of the Vineland United Church. She maintained friendships from public school in Niagara Falls, Kappa Alpha Theta at University of Western Ontario, and her retirement communities in Sun City West, Arizona and Heritage Village in Vineland. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes with Rev. Anita Spiller officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are to be worn and all provincial physical distancing measures will be in place. Thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers at McNally House for their exceptional care of Molly for the last 4 months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McNally House, Vineland United Church or the charity of your choice
.