Mary Ann passed away at Northland Pointe in Port Colborne on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Slevar, loving mother of Greg (Jo-Ann) Slevar of Welland and Suzanne (Eric) Stord of Florida, dear grandmother of Kristen Slevar, Stephanie Slevar, Allison (Andrew) Desiri, Jessica Stord and Jennifer Stord, great grandmother of Maria Desiri and Natalie Desiri, sister of Katherine Layne (deceased), Alice Millspaugh, Andrew Cusovich, Rose Baldwin (Keith deceased), Violet Campbell, Helen Bonnell, George Cusovich, Anne Shugan (deceased) and Linda Cusovich (David). Also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. The Slevar family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Mary's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 am and 4 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Peter Walton Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com