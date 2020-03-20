Home

Passed away peacefully, with her loving sister at her side, at Hospice Niagara on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 66. Cherished wife of the late David Young. Dear sister of Linda (Tony) Tamburri and John (Ann) Digby and cherished aunt of Jesse Tamburri, Daniel (Carolina), Alan Digby and Chevonn Cook. She will be dearly missed by her beloved cat 'Patch'. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ann Digby. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020
