|
|
(Retired from Beaver Foods after 25 years of Service at the Thorold Secondary School Cafeteria) - On Saturday, January 25, 2020, we lost our precious mother at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Mary (McGarrity) formerly of Thorold in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Gord Stevens for 66 years. Dear mom to Marlene Stevens, Donna Saunders (Jeff Chuck) and Billie (Bill McNamara). Loving Nana of Tim, Kelly (Carole), David (Helen), Darryl (Karen) and great-Nana to 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of Margaret (the late Peter Ambroziak) and the late Ernest McGarrity, Charlie McGarrity, Evelyn Clahane and Gerald McGarrity. Aunt Mary will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Lundy Manor for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday and 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Friday. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home in the Lamb Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Hotel dieu Shaver Foundation or to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020