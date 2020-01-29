Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bukovac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bukovac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bukovac In Memoriam
In loving memory of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Bukovac who passed away January 29, 2005. The love of a wonderful mother Is something that always lives on Filling the days with sweet memories Long after her presence is gone. We still feel the warmth of her caring Her wisdom will never depart For the love of a wonderful mother Forever lives in our hearts. Remembered forever in our hearts, Kathleen and Nick, Mike and Lisette, Joe and Mary and their families
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -