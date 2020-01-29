|
In loving memory of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Bukovac who passed away January 29, 2005. The love of a wonderful mother Is something that always lives on Filling the days with sweet memories Long after her presence is gone. We still feel the warmth of her caring Her wisdom will never depart For the love of a wonderful mother Forever lives in our hearts. Remembered forever in our hearts, Kathleen and Nick, Mike and Lisette, Joe and Mary and their families
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020