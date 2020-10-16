Mary CAMERON

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mary Ann Cameron (nee MacDonald) in her 98th year. She passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in Ottawa, surrounded by family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Lewis McLean Cameron (1992) and siblings Daniel J. MacDonald and Jessie Mitchell. She is survived by her loving children, Bernadette, (Colin Levangie), Daniel H. Cameron (Brenda), Louise (Dr. Zak Kidy), Elaine (Bill Baker), Arlene (Dr. Gregory Walsh-deceased) and Judy Cameron. Cherished Grandma to Andrew, Glen, Amanda, Allan, Bradley, Katie and Kaylee. Dear great-grandmother to Indi and Cali. She is also lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Mary Ann Cameron was born in Port Hastings, Nova Scotia on May 22, 1923 to the late Duncan and Florence MacDonald and she remained a proud Cape Bretoner all her life. She and dad moved to Welland in 1956, where they raised their six children. Mom had a kind and generous heart, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her Christian faith was important to her and she was a proud 65-year member of the Catholic Women's League. She was the central figure in the home and she delighted in organizing large family gatherings and Sunday dinners. She possessed an incredibly sharp mind and an ongoing interest in reading and current affairs. Her lifelong focus was to provide loving support and care for her family. Mary was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was a respected confidant, mentor and friend during their formative years. Mom had a happy disposition and an indomitable spirit, which saw her living independently in the family home until age 95. She lived a remarkable life filled with love and laughter. She took us aside recently and said, "do not shed too many tears when I am gone. I had a beautiful life. That should be cause for celebration". She left us a proud legacy and so we celebrate with loving gratitude the matriarch of the Cameron family, the last of her generation, our beloved mother. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass via Livestream service beginning at (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, October 17, 2020) using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Donations in memory of Mrs. Cameron may be made to The Parish Community of St. Kevin. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca
. Private arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca