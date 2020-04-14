Home

1940 - 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer Mary peacefully passed away on April 9, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Beloved wife to John after 59 wonderful years together. Loving mother to Terri (Brian). Cherished grandmother to Jaclyn and Erin. Loving sister to Carolyn (Edward) and Vernon (Sharon). Mary is predeceased by her parents Collin and Mabel Shea. She will be deeply missed by all her family here in Ontario and down east in New Brunswick. A very deep thank you to the staff at Hospice Niagara for the kind care they provided during her time there. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Niagara would be deeply appreciated by Mary's family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 905 937 4444. As per Mary's wishes cremation has taken place, to be followed by a private service. A memorial mass will be held at later date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020
