Mary Cartmell of Chippawa, Niagara Falls, at the age of 84, peacefully passed away with her family by her side and with so many people keeping her in their thoughts. "Mother Mary" was born November 29, 1935, in the Township of Willoughby, and lived her childhood and teenage years on the Somerville Farm. She had so many wonderful memories with her parents, Clarence and Frances Somerville, and her 11 siblings. She married our dad, the late Douglas Cartmell (passed on March 14, 2001) on October 22, 1955, and started their family of 5 in Chippawa. Mary leaves her loving children: Chuck (Tuna) Elisa, Dwayne (Kim), Dianne (Gary), Darlene (Bill) Groves, the late Ronnie (June 22, 1979), and daughter-in-law Jeanne (Jim) Barath. Grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, and loved their Nana: Timmy, Tommy, Tyler, Jay, Seana, David, Pam, Shane, Stephaine, Ashley, Chris, Mike, Matt, and great-grandchildren Austin and Alexis Barath. Dear sister of Robert "Bobby" (Margaret) Somerville. She was predeceased by her 9 siblings, Rita, Harold (Margaret), Clarence (Sandy), Kathryn, Helen (Joseph) Bauer, Norbert (Eleanor), Frances (Ben) Trendle, Irvin (Mary), Eugene (Betty), and Arthur (Valarie), her sister-in-law Betty Cartmell and brother-in-law Richard Cartmell. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, especially by her best friend, Millie Bertram. She was a dedicated parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church, and a member of the Chippawa Volunteer Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. She loved her music and enjoyed playing with her Husband. They were known as "Doug and Mary". They played together at many family functions and community venues throughout their lives. Baking was Mom's passion, she made cakes for so many people, but "Elderberry Pie" was her signature. She worked as a custodian at CNP (Canadian Niagara Power). Mary worked as a cook at Riverside Tavern and Y-Not's (Chippawa) for many years. She worked until she was 75 years old. Our lives will be changed forever. We lost our mom and nana. In our hearts, she will never leave us. She was a "true lady" and a mother, and we thank her for that. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905 354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the oncology team members, Emily and Abby for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niagara Dog Rescue.