Mary CLOUTIER
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Tabor Manor, 90 years of age. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Katalin Bartok and brother Joe Bartok. Mary was born in Polgar, Hungary and came to Welland in 1930. Mary is survived by her nephews Joe (Jr.), Gary, Randy, Ben Bartok and their families. Also survived by her extended family Pat, May, Earlene, June, Barb, Dorothy (Hyndman) and their families. Special thank you to Pat, Mary's best and caring friend. Mary loved animals especially her dogs. Fishing on Rice Lake every summer was a special time for Mary. She worked at Nabisco Factory as a forklift operator for many years. Mary lived in Welland and Thorold all her life, most recently Tabor Manor in St. Catharines. We would like to thank 3rd floor staff for your professional care of Aunt Mary. A private family service will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home. Please share your condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
