On Thursday, December 3, 2020 a loving mother, grandmother and aunt passed away at Linhaven Home in St. Catharines. She will be sadly missed by her son Les, daughter-in-law Lillian and only grandchild Michael. Mary Coates (Brown) was the daughter of Agnes and Robert Brown, sister of Reta, Claire and Dawson, all previously deceased. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of St. George's Anglican Church and was a volunteer for many of the activities there including the Breakfast Program and Quilting Group. Mary was also involved in the many activities at her apartment complex at 65 Russell Avenue. She was a very kind and outgoing person who was always ready to help when needed. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date at St. George's Anglican Church, St. Catharines. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Linhaven. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca