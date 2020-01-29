Home

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of 53 years to Roger Coutu Sr. Dearly loved mother of Roger (Beth) Coutu Jr., Kristine Coutu and Jennifer (Richard) Coutu. Cherished grandmother of Donovan Harris-Coutu. Dear sister of Joyce Tufts. Predeceased by one brother and two sisters. Cremation has taken place with interment at a later date. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 31st at 12 p.m. at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Mrs. Coutu, donations to The BoxRun Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
