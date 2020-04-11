Home

Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
More Obituaries for Mary WINMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Diane WINMILL

Mary Diane WINMILL Obituary
Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at the Niagara Falls General Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother Ellen, her father Harry and brother Robert. She graduated from the Mack Training School for nurses in the class of 1969 . Her entire nursing career was spent at the former St. Catharines General Hospital. Diane is survived by her cousin Laurie Furness. She will be missed by her friend Angie Harris and family. A private service and interment in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
