|
|
Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at the Niagara Falls General Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother Ellen, her father Harry and brother Robert. She graduated from the Mack Training School for nurses in the class of 1969 . Her entire nursing career was spent at the former St. Catharines General Hospital. Diane is survived by her cousin Laurie Furness. She will be missed by her friend Angie Harris and family. A private service and interment in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home in Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020