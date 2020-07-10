1/1
Mary DINGMAN
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hospice Niagara at the age of 72. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Wally (Ingrid) and Brad (Denise). Devoted grandmother of Amanda, Jessica, Adam, Zach, Bridgette and Josh (Brittaney). Great-grandmother of Payton. She will be sadly missed by her two sisters, Patricia (Denis) and Rosemary (Brent), her brother Jim as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, July 13th at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
