Passed away at home on November 17, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 87. Mary Dziedzina, beloved wife of the late Jacob. Devoted and cherished mother of Mark. Loving aunt of Irene Jurus and her husband Ed, and Jim Dziedzina. Kind and generous great-aunt to nephews and nieces, Jon Jurus (Janice), Jerry Jurus (Joanne), Joe Jurus (Cairine MacDonald), Jacqueline Nadeau (Marc), Kyle Dziedzina and Sam Dziedzina. Loving Ciocia to all the younger nephews and nieces, James, Eilidh, Sophie, Michael, David, Kate, Brynn, Paige, Laura, Joshua and Robert. Fondly remembered by Helen Lindsay. Predeceased by her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters in Poland and one sister, Sophie Dziedzina (John), of St. Catharines. Mary was born in Poland, the youngest of 9 children, and came to Canada in 1960. A great cook and excellent baker, she was a long-time employee of St. Joseph's Bakery, and shared her love of Polish food with family, friends and the community. Mary had a big heart and generous spirit that was felt by all who knew her and she will be sadly missed not only by family, but also by her many friends and neighbours. A heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Paramed and Stay at Home Nursing for their compassionate care that allowed Mary to spend her last days at home. Visitation will take place at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., on Friday, November 20 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., with vigil prayers at 3:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, friends must call in advance to make an appointment at (905) 937-4444. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5 Oblate St. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help building fund would be greatly appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared online. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com