Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital in her 105th year. She was predeceased by her husband, Percy (1985) and her three brothers and two sisters. She was a life-long member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church also active in the Catholic Womens League. She is survived by her nine children. Fred and Bev, Bob and Mary, Richard and Alice, Mary and Earl Carpenter, Yvonne Deluca, Mort, Bruce and Cathy, Ken and Sonia, Sharon and Vic Rusin. She will be missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Catharines General hospital, as well as all of the home care help who attended to her. Her son Mort devoted his life to caring for his mother and made it possible for her to stay in her own home. She was still driving into her 90's and she would drive friends for groceries and to appointments. She led an exemplary life. She was grateful for her many blessings and she will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines, Ontario on May 26, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held at 8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. Due to the Ontario Health concerns, there are to be only 10 non-employees on the Funeral Home property at anytime by order of the Premier, all attendees must be two metres apart.