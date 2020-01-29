|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of 43 years to Robert. Cherished mother of Jennifer. Dear sister of Mary Jane (Dick) Bockrath and sister-in-law of Richard Moyer, Patricia (Ed) VanRooy and Kathy Moyer. Loving aunt to Kathy Kiernan and Mary (Bruce) Jago. Predeceased by nine siblings: Gertrude, John, Winnifred, Frances, Hugh, Darcy, Catherine, Walter and Denis. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, January 31st from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Funeral Service for Mary will follow in the funeral home ceremony room at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020