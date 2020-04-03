|
SAYLOR, Mary "Betty" Elizabeth (nee Madsen) Passed away peacefully at Northland Point Nursing Home on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 in her 76th year. Beloved wife of 51 years to John. Loving mother of Michael, Sean (Cathy), Jeff (Sarah) and Chris (Kelly). Cherished grandmother of Malcolm, Kage, Hailey, Emerson, Katarina and Felicia. Predeceased by her brother Anthony. Betty was a registered nurse who worked most of her career at the Welland Hospital until her time of retirement in 2004. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Fonthill and we be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Northland Point, especially the staff at Port Place. In keeping with Betty's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Building Capital Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020