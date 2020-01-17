|
Surrounded by the love of her family, we announce the passing of Mary Ellen Burr-Curcio at the age of 83 of cancer, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Carol (Jim) Young of London and Jim (Sandra) Curcio of Welland. Loving grandmother of Tammy (Rodney) Fuller, Deb (Jason) Lister, Mel Barker and Christine (Tawny) Stowe. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Lisa (2014) (Kevin) McPherson. Ellen has 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her parents Alice (2001) and Major Pat Burr (1972), her brother James Clarence Burr (1992) and husband Gino Curcio (2001). Ellen is survived by her brother Garry (Margaret) Burr and nieces Kelly (Keith) Brishke and Tracy (Jacob) Parten. Her little dog Rosy will miss her dearly. Ellen was born in Tilbury Sask on a farm and the family moved to Ontario for work. She grew up in Niagara Falls attending Stamford Highschool. Ellen met Gino at a community dance held Saturday nights. They got married in 1952 at St. John Bosco Church Port Colborne. Gino got a job at the Wabasso Cotton Mill after two kids born in Niagara Falls they moved to Welland. At 32 Ellen went back to school learned typing, shorthand and bookkeeping working for a time at Canadian Tire but mainly at the Port Colborne Shoppers Drug Mart for Aven DeAnglis. Ellen retired at 65 to enjoy her Blue Jays, the Maple Leafs (although secretly she routed for Philidelphia), play cards, lottery tickets, did crafts, read and was famous for her cookies! Ellen was proud of her Metis heritage and taught us all love of family. The family wishes to thank Nora Blackstare, Dr. Manser and the staff at Stabler Hospice Centre for their kind care. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland. Cremation will take place and a private burial at a later date. Donations may be made to the Stabler Hospice Centre. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 17, 2020