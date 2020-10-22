Mary GRANT

1946-2020 At the Extendicare in St. Catharines, Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on October 20, 2020. She leaves behind her children; Carol (Guy), George (Dana), Kim, Lee-Ann (John) and Jason. She will be missed by her siblings Grant (May), Jean (Wayne), Joan (John), Gail (Kelly), Vicki, and her grandchildren; Crystal, Jason, Cody, Diedre, Halee, Eric, Emmerson and Sydney. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Devona McMillan and several brothers and sisters. In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main St., Welland. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in her home of Prince Edward Island where she will be laid to rest. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Extendicare St. Catharines for all of their gentle care. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com