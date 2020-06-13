Mary GRDENIC

Passed away Peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at West Park Health Centre at the age of 85. Mary was born on September 8, 1934 in Prozor, Lika, Croatia (Yugoslavia at the time). She was a member and the recording secretary for many years for the Croatian Son's Club lodge 617 of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America. She was a member of the Croatian National Home in Welland. Mary loved her Croatian Tamburica music and Folklore. She suffered an early onset of dementia after the loss of her daughter and son. Mary has been reunited with her late husband Slavko (2005), daughter Susan and son Frank. She will be loving remembered by her son John (Freida) Grdenic and cherished grandchildren Christina and Yianna. She is survived by her first cousins Rosie Chavatchko in France and Dragica Markovi? in Croatia and many other extended family throughout France and Croatia. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Frank and Anthony Kostelac and her parents Luka and Lucija Kostelac. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzeimer Society of Ontario. A private family interment will be held. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.