Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Niagara on Friday June 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved mother of Rosemarie (the Late Bent) Sorensen, Lanny Hann, Linda (Mike) Lamontagne, Randy (Jean) Hann and the late Larry Hann (2003). Lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Mary's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Chartwell Niagara, especially Sylvia, for the extraordinary care she received in her time there. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Covenant House. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.