Mary Hope Taylor (née Blades) passed peacefully in St. Catharines Ontario on May 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons Ian (Shirley) and Gordon, her grandchildren Sean, James, Aaron, Joseph, Ben, Brook, and Kayleigh and her great-grandchildren Quentin, Kensington, Connor, Brynley, Allison, and Alexander. She is preceded in death by her husband Jackie and son Jim. Mary was born on October 20, 1928 in Scotland and emigrated to Canada in 1957 with her husband and boys. She took pride in her family and her home in Port Dalhousie. Mary will always be remembered as a warm, thoughtful, and kind mother, grandmother, and friend. Cremation has taken place. The family will host a celebration of Mary's life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store