Peacefully at home on Monday, February 17th, 2020 in her 96th year, surrounded by her family. Loving mother of June (John), Barbara (Brian), Patti (David), Earlene (Barrie), Dorothy (Mario). Predeceased by her husband Earl, son Michael, daughter Kathryn, son-in-law David. Loving Gramma and Great Gramma. Mary will be missed by special friends May and Charlie. Special thanks to Jan, Sarah, Dr. Dooler and Dr. Pringle. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Monday from 7-9pm and Tuesday 10-11am. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thorold Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020