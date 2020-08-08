1/1
Mary Jane (Young) HANSLER
Passed away August 5, 2020 at Welland Hospital with her family at her side. Mary, daughter of Frank Young and Jessie (Metler) Young, was 91 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Asa A . Hansler, (1997) her siblings and their spouses and her great grandaughter Keshia Barnes. Mary is survived by her children Margaret (Allen) Chambers, Albert Hansler, Sheldon (Debbie) Hansler, Pauline (John) Hughes and Asa Hansler. Her grandchildren Keith (Elizabeth) Chambers, Kevin (Krista) Chambers, Cheryl (Gord) Allen, Shawn (Lorraine) Hansler and Michelle (Joe) Fess. Her great-grandchildren Daisy, William Chambers, Adam Syme, Sheldon Chambers, Tricia, Sydney Allen, Sebastian, Paris, Keely, Violet Fess and Piper White. Mary was born in Jordan, resided in Pelham Township for 80 years with the last 68 years on the farm in Fenwick. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Pelham Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to North Pelham Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
